Kragthorpe: Gordon Hayward’s breakup with Jazz will be tough for Utahns to get over

My advice as of last week was for Utahns not to take it personally if Hayward left. I know his move feels like a commentary on our state. And let's be honest, it would have been fun to respond condescendingly to all those people who just naturally assumed that any pro athlete would pick Boston or Miami over Salt Lake City.

Utahns should feel consoled by having done all they could to encourage Hayward to stay. As much as this state is tied to the Jazz, I have to make a differentiation here: Utah didn't lose Hayward, the Jazz did. Maybe the Jazz's failure to agree with Hayward on a contract extension four years ago — they eventually matched Charlotte's offer sheet — ended up costing them. Who knows?

Regardless, his move is a sobering reminder of how difficult it is to build a homegrown team in pro sports in this era. Hayward wants to win. And realistically, how good would his opportunities be in the Western Conference?

The Jazz still have Rudy Gobert and money to spend on a replacement for Hayward, but there's no getting around the fact that his departure cuts into the franchise's philosophy of developing players and steadily improving. Even with better health, it is difficult to picture the Jazz matching their 51 wins of 2016-17.

The timing just was not in the Jazz's favor. The West is getting better and the East is getting worse. To have any reasonable chance of playing in the NBA Finals, Hayward had to go. That's understandable, even if it is tough to absorb.

The Jazz invested seven years in Hayward's growth and were rewarded only with four wins in playoff games – and he barely played in one of them due to illness. Those were meaningful victories, sending the Jazz past the Los Angeles Clippers in a first-round series. But that breakthrough should have signaled the start of something big instead of serving as the high point for the foreseeable future.

Toronto guard Kyle Lowry re-signed with the Raptors. Writing in The Players' Tribune, Lowry related what his heart had told him: "And if you start something? Man, you finish it."

Hayward started something in Salt Lake City, but he won't see it through. That's disappointing. Utahns just wanted to find out how all of this rebuilding would end, and now we'll know never know where Hayward could have taken the Jazz.

