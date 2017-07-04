Monson: If Gordon Hayward is gone, we never knew him

Gone to what he sees as a better opportunity with the Celtics, through whatever lens he's viewing it. But there seems to be more to the story than just his look ahead. Maybe we always should have known, seeing that Hayward was the pitchman for a moving company. His perception of his time with the Jazz, straight from the beginning, was and is bent.

The fans booed his selection on draft night. D-Will threw the ball at him, making a scene. He didn't like certain aspects of the Jazz operation. When he turned over the ball in key situations, folks wondered out loud if he was trying to do too much. The Jazz made him prove to them that, under the changing economic structure of the NBA, he was worth a max contract. When they hesitantly did pay him after Charlotte offered him, some meanie in the press said the Jazz were paying for a Lamborghini and getting a Buick. When he worked his tail to transform himself into the sweetest of rides, he never entirely forgot the disrespect.

He carried various hurts with him, never letting them go.

Even when fans, fully appreciative of what he had become, cheered his name and validated his game, begging him to return, putting up billboards, sending him letters, praising him to no end, Hayward was …

Cool.

Did he ever really warm to a fanbase that wanted to adore him, as much as any fanbase could have, given the circumstances? Who knows. The Jazz mostly lost when Hayward played for them. And when Dennis Lindsey entered his rock-steady formula for rebuilt success and Snyder developed a group of young players straight through all kinds of adversity into a 51-win outfit, he decided the winning in Utah wasn't good enough.

That's the thing that's objectionable from the outside in here.

A 51-win team that might have won 55 games with a little help from good fortune and that was staring down the barrel at 60 wins this coming season wasn't enough for Gordon Hayward.

Ricky Rubio, one of the best setup men in the league, was brought in. Not enough.

Joe Ingles, Hayward's best friend on the team, was re-upped for four years and 52 million smackers. Not enough.

Jazz fans' billboards and songs and please-stay videos. Not enough.

Rudy Gobert's play and his tweets. Not enough.

Snyder's coaching. Not enough.

People talk about the draw of Brad Stevens at Boston, Hayward's college coach, but the player made more progress under Snyder than he did under Stevens. Snyder is every bit the coach that Stevens is. The fans of Utah are every bit the fans that Celtics fans are. As formerly constituted, the Jazz were every bit the talented young team that Boston was, probably better. The Jazz money was stacked higher than the Celtics money was, which should have spoken to Hayward, who once was about as frugal an individual as there was in the NBA.