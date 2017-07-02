Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert starts an emoji war over Gordon Hayward’s free agency

NBA players are familiar with battling on the court, but in a huge offseason and free agency period for the NBA, the battle has spilled over into an emoji war. As prized Utah Jazz free agent Gordon Hayward visits teams like the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, Jazz center Rudy Gobert is understandably working to retain his teammate and hold the Jazz's core together.

Gobert, an already creative social media user, stepped up his Twitter game Saturday night, tweeting a series of emojis that included a palm tree next to a trash can (presumably to represent the Heat), a shamrock next to a poop emoji (presumably to represent the Celtics) and a saxophone next to a trophy — for obvious reasons.

🌴🗑☘️💩🎷🏆 — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) July 2, 2017 Celtics point guard Isaiah Thomas took exception to Gobert's tweet, following it up shortly afterward with an emoji series of his own, featuring a palm tree next to three trophies, a shamrock followed by 17 trophies and a saxophone next to an emoji crossing its arms to represent the championship totals of the three franchises. 🌴🏆🏆🏆☘️🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🎷🙅🏾‍♂️ — Isaiah Thomas (@Isaiah_Thomas) July 2, 2017 Not to be outdone, Heat center Hassan Whiteside posted a response tweet with emojis representing the time period of 2000 to 2017, a shamrock followed by a single ring emoji, a palm tree followed by three ring emojis and a saxophone followed by three shrugging emojis. 2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣➡️2️⃣0️⃣1️⃣7️⃣☘️💍🌴💍💍💍 🎷🤷🏽‍♂️🤷‍♀️🤷🏻‍♂️ — Hassan Whiteside (@youngwhiteside) July 2, 2017 Hayward is in Boston for the Celtics' recruiting pitch Sunday, complete with a welcome message on the Fenway Park video board, followed by a meeting planned with the Jazz on Monday. pic.twitter.com/etZtyPBons — Chris Durbin (@_chrisdurbin) July 2, 2017

bsmith@sltrib.com

Twitter: @BrennanJSmith