Joe Ingles agrees to 4-year, $52 million contract to stay with Jazz

Joe Ingles will stay with the Utah Jazz with a new four-year, $52 million contract, his agent told The Tribune on Saturday night.

Ingles' return is one of two key moves the Jazz wanted to make early in free agency; the other is trying to keep Gordon Hayward, who looks to make a decision between Utah, Miami and Boston next week.

Ingles was a restricted free agent with significant interest on the market. Had he signed an offer sheet elsewhere, the Jazz would've reserved the right to match whatever offer he received.

"We are really happy for Joe and the Jazz," Ingles' agent Mark Bartelstein told The Tribune. "The Jazz stepped up big time, and to see Joe rewarded for his play and to see his journey is thrilling."