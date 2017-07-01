Jazz make big move: Joe Ingles agrees to $52 million contract

Three years ago, Joe Ingles came to the Utah Jazz, acquired from the scrap heap. He was just cut by the Los Angeles Clippers, with coach Doc Rivers choosing to keep Jared Cunningham. And when the Jazz acquired him, it was assumed he was on the roster because of his relationship with then-rookie Dante Exum.
Three years later, Ingles is perhaps Utah's most important role player. On Saturday, the Jazz made sure he'll get paid like it.
Ingles — a restricted free agent — has finalized a 4-year, $52 million deal to return to the Jazz, his agent Mark Bartelstein told The Tribune. The deal is fully guaranteed, and doesn't contain an option. Ingles has repeatedly expressed his desire to return to Utah. The Jazz were able to get the deal done without Ingles having to go on the market and return with an offer sheet from another team.