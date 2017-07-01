Still the King: Richard Petty reaches 80, still at the track

Millett bought a ticket for just his third NASCAR race simply because he wanted to meet the King. Millett packed the camper for the three-hour drive, slipped on his Petty T-shirt and STP hat, and had Petty sign the hood of a model 1971 Dodge Charger. Millet just wanted to thank Petty for a lifetime of memories.

Most of the fans didn't, or couldn't, remember Petty from his days as the greatest stock car driver alive. Kids dressed in Dinoco blue shirts smiled as parents pointed and said, yes, that's the King. You know, from "Cars"? The rest waited because dad was a fan. Because grandpa told them about the time he was at Pocono when Petty broke his neck in an accident.

Petty, who had six colored Sharpies and a can of Skoal in his pocket, never stopped smiling and shook hands for every selfie and snapshot. Yes, the blue hairs and graybeards had old-school cameras for their audience with the King, perfect for a race car owner who keeps tabs of his meet-and-greets on a paper schedule. One by one, they trudged to the front with a variation of the stories Petty has heard on repeat for nearly 60 years.

"It pays the bills," Petty said. "I'm just an old guy walking around, hasn't been in a race car in 25 years and people still want an autograph or a picture. I guess it's because I'm that old."

Petty waved goodbye after an hour and grabbed a seat on the cart. On the way back to his motorhome, Petty directed his driver back to the area where he remembered that fan calling for him. Richard Keller had devoted a shrine to Petty around his RV and was elated when the Hall of Fame driver signed his name next to a Tony Stewart banner on the trailer wall.

The King is synonymous with NASCAR, and he has shown no inclination of retiring as he approaches his 80th birthday on Sunday. Few drivers in the sport — heck, few athletes in sports — can rival Petty in popularity and accessibility and the calls for the King never cease at tracks around the country.

"I just wonder if my name is Joe what they would have called me," Petty said. "King Joe don't go over too good."

———

Richard Lee Petty has no sage wisdom on how to live to 80.

Still strikingly slender, he walks with a full, healthy stride around the garage that has belied the physical anguish from a 35-year career riddled with injuries. Petty's last two of his seven Daytona 500 victories — 1979 and 1981 — both came after operations to remove part of his stomach after serious ulcer problems. He had his gallbladder removed between the 1985 and 1986 seasons.

Concussions? Sure, Petty suffered from a bunch of those. But who kept count back in the day when drivers hit 200 mph wearing not much more than an open face helmet and a seat belt? Petty broke a leg, his fingers, his knees. Petty broke his neck in 1980 at Pocono when the No. 43 careered up a wall and was eventually struck on the driver's side by another car. Petty went to the hospital, the doctor looked at the X-rays, and asked in amazement:

"When did you break your neck before?" Petty recalled, laughing.

He shrugged. Who knows?

There was the broken left arm and shoulder, seen dangling from the window in a horrific 1970 crash at Darlington, that caused him to pass out from pain and forced him to miss starts for the only time his career. In 1988, at the age of 51, Petty was involved in a horrifying crash during the Daytona 500. His car hit the wall, flew into the air and barrel-rolled violently before it smashed the track and slid back into the wall.

"When things happen, they happen so fast," Petty said, "you haven't got time to get scared."