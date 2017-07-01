Kragthorpe: Ex-BYU star Danny Ainge fighting with Jazz for Gordon Hayward

Each of them really needs Hayward. Oklahoma City's trade for Paul George means that Ainge has missed opportunities to acquire Jimmy Butler and George in June, and that the Jazz must contend with Butler (Minnesota) and George in the Western Conference.

Miami also is contending for Hayward. This could be like the "Brady Bunch" episode when Greg was judging the contenders for Westdale High's head cheerleader. The plot revolved around his dilemma between picking his sister Marcia or his girlfriend, Jennifer Nichols. And then he chose Pat Conway, clearly the best performer.

So will Miami's Pat Riley become Pat Conway, in the Hayward sweepstakes? That seems like a long shot.

More likely, this competition is between the Jazz/Lindsey and the Celtics/Ainge. Mix in the candidacy of Ainge's son Tanner for Utah's vacant Congressional seat, and this stuff gets even more interesting.

Each executive has done some good things, with Ainge's longevity — he's been on the job for 14 years, which seems impossible — and Boston's resources having helped him achieve a lot, including an NBA championship in 2008.

Lindsey's credentials, by comparisons, are modest. Yet with the added challenge of working in the West, he has succeeded in matching Boston's recent rebuild. Ainge won his NBA title by acquiring Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett, and then he traded Paul Pierce and Garnett when they still had value. He launched another recovery with Isaiah Thomas, Al Horford and others, coached by Brad Stevens.

Lindsey's biggest hits were drafting Rudy Gobert, hiring coach Quin Snyder, signing free agent Joe Johnson and trading for point guards George Hill and Ricky Rubio in successive summers. He's also had some misses, such as drafting Trey Burke.

His peers made him a strong No. 3 in the Executive of the Year voting for 2016-17, behind Golden State's Bob Myers and Huston's Daryl Morey. Now comes Lindsey's defining moment in his five years in Utah. Can he beat Ainge and Riley and keep Hayward?

The Jazz already covered the potential loss of Hill in free agency by trading for Rubio, but who could replace Hayward? Danilo Gallinari is a possibility, but nobody would be fully satisfying compared to Hayward.

In that sense, Lindsey faces more pressure than Ainge, who's just trying to upgrade his roster — although there's the expectation in Boston that Ainge has to do something this summer to compete with Cleveland in the East. The Hayward quest is a clear-cut, win-or-lose proposition for the Jazz, regardless of how Lindsey may respond to filling Hayward's vacancy.

Lindsey likes to say the Jazz have "a good story." Monday's meeting is his chance to tell it well, and write the best chapter of his career.

