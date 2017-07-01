Monson: What do the Jazz do now?

Scramble, that's what.

Dennis Lindsey, no matter how panicked he might be in private, has exuded a sense of confidence publicly. As pundits, informed and otherwise, have suggested Hayward's basketball options are better elsewhere, the Jazz GM has stayed with his good-story-to-tell mantra. That confidence is a breath of fresh air, really, but now, at a time like this, it needs backing to give it any kind of heft.

If Hayward stays — he reportedly is meeting with the Heat on Saturday, will meet with the Celtics on Sunday and the Jazz on Monday — then, the Jazz would retain Hayward's good friend, Joe Ingles, too. In Friday's big deal, they rather craftily acquired Ricky Rubio from the Timberwolves for a protected 2018 OKC first-round draft pick that with Paul George now in the Thunder's fold — tough luck, Danny — will neither need protection, nor will be all that valuable.

Nice move by Lindsey.

The subsequent 10-pound question between now and Monday becomes: Will the addition of a pass-first point guard who can run an offense, get the ball where it needs to go to provide teammates good looks, can defend, but can't shoot or finish drives particularly well, cause Gordon to lean back toward the Jazz?

Nobody really knows.

Another question: Will the Jazz orchestrate additional moves to make themselves more attractive?

Either way, Lindsey's stated objective of keeping what the team already had was only partially true. George Hill is gone. Instead, with Rubio reeled in, their point guard anxiety is decreased, their draw increased, in spite of all the stories about the positive Hayward-Hill relationship, heading into Monday's meeting.

Whether it closes the gap between the Jazz and the best — and getting even better — teams in the West, if Hayward stays, depends on whether the Jazz can remain healthier than they did this past season, and whether Dante Exum and Rodney Hood can improve and Donovan Mitchell can become whatever it is he'll be — sooner rather than later. Lindsey and Quin Snyder are high on Mitchell and have been for the better part of two months.

The Jazz still need more consistent shooting from the perimeter.

If Hayward is retained, there's a good chance he'd sign a three-year deal instead of the five-year number that was meant to give the Jazz an advantage in re-signing him, tossing the Jazz back into a free-agent spin with Hayward all over again a few seasons out, when he'll be 30. Factoring that with the combo-pack of deals the Jazz will be committed to, including a larger new contract with Rudy Gobert, the Jazz will find themselves up against a salary cap that jumped in previous years but that will nudge up only slightly in the near future.

If Hayward stays, and the Jazz are ambitious, they could — and probably should — soon see the luxury tax.

If Hayward goes, that pretty much opens up all kinds of room for spending right away. The pressing matter, should it come to that, is on whom should the Jazz spend?

Blake Griffin would be a great place to start. Whoops. Too late, he's re-upping with the Clippers.

Once upon a time, before the Chris Paul trade, Griffin's status in L.A. was dubious, at best. Not anymore. There was talk that the power forward might be the Celtics' Plan B if they missed on Hayward. He also was scheduled to meet with the Suns. But with Lindsey's aggressive attitude, the Jazz, who know a little something about properly utilizing a power forward, might have gone hard at him, giving him a zillion chances to score the ball.