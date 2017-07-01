Jazz draft pick Donovan Mitchell stays grounded off the court, flies high on it

"I fell in love with the attention from dunking," Mitchell said. "I'm not going to lie to you. It was a lot of fun."

But beyond his SportsCenter-quality, the 20-year-old has a way of commanding attention — on the court, on the stage, among his peers. He stands out not just because he's a freakish athlete the Utah Jazz drafted to be an elite defender, but because of a personality that shines through in both press rooms and locker rooms.

"Being the star means all eyes are on you," he said

This fall, when he steps in front of 19,000 at the Vivint Arena, he's looking forward to making another introduction.

On long, traffic-riddled rides between his home in Westchester, N.Y., and his games at the southern tip of Manhattan, he would find himself explaining basketball to his mother — why certain things happened in games, or why certain rules were in place. They talked for hours as Donovan's sister, Jordan, slept in the back.

Nicole Mitchell sneaked her own lessons in as well.

"Donovan always thanked his sister after every practice [for being there]," she said. "I kind of encouraged that. I wanted them to both mutually respect each other. After that, I didn't have to do that. He did it on his own."

Donovan Mitchell picked things up quickly, especially when it came to sports, and he took to basketball and soccer. But his true love as a child was reserved for baseball — his father, Donovan Sr., played minor league ball in the Houston Astros system, and went on to work for the New York Mets.

Ever since he was about 3, Mitchell seemed to always have a baseball in his hands. Weekends were eventually filled with baseball tournaments in the morning and basketball games at night.

He was a good pitcher, his fastball topping out at 86 miles per hour. But his mother suspected he was better on the court. By the time he reached middle school, she saw the separation in talent between her son and the other boys. She heard the frustration in the coaches' voices any time Donovan had a baseball game that kept him out of a basketball game.

"I never wanted to make that choice for him," she said. "He needed to come to that conclusion on his own."

While Mitchell started trending toward basketball in high school, the choice was virtually made for him. In a game he was pitching as a sophomore, a batter popped a fly ball that Mitchell chased, colliding with his own catcher. Mitchell broke his wrist. The catcher broke his jaw.