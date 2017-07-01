Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Jazz draft pick Donovan Mitchell is ready to make a slamming introduction

By AND | The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Updated 52 minutes ago
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (10)

The crowd of college coaches huddled inside the gym of the New England boarding school. They were bleary-eyed from recruiting, but soon perked up as a slim, long-armed guard began his warm-up with dunk after dunk after dunk.

"There were 10 to 12 coaches on the baseline asking, 'Who the hell was that?'" said Jason Smith, head coach of the Brewster Academy in New Hampshire.

Donovan Mitchell has a way of introducing himself like that. It was those warmup dunks, and others, that put him on the radar.

There was the one at the Under Armour Elite 24 in 2014, when Mitchell used every bit of his 6-foot-10 wingspan to reach back and grab a three-quarter court pass with his right hand and flush it, bowling over a Brooklyn crowd. There was the one where he recorded himself doing a 3-point shot from the left side of the court, then leaping for the rebound and dunking the ball before it could hit the ground that went viral, looped over and over online and on TV. And then slam after slam at Louisville that helped turn him into a lottery pick.

"I fell in love with the attention from dunking," Mitchell said. "I'm not going to lie to you. It was a lot of fun."

But beyond his SportsCenter-quality, the 20-year-old has a way of commanding attention — on the court, on the stage, among his peers. He stands out not just because he's a freakish athlete the Utah Jazz drafted to be an elite defender, but because of a personality that shines through in both press rooms and locker rooms.

"Being the star means all eyes are on you," he said

This fall, when he steps in front of 19,000 at the Vivint Arena, he's looking forward to making another introduction.

• • •

On long, traffic-riddled rides between his home in Westchester and his games at the Southern tip of Manhattan, he would find himself explaining basketball to his mother — why certain things happened in games, or why certain rules were in place. They talked for hours as Donovan's sister, Jordan, slept in the back.

Nicole Mitchell snuck her own lessons in as well.

"Donovan always thanked his sister after every practice [for being there]," she said. "I kind of encouraged that. I wanted them to both mutually respect each other. After that, I didn't have to do that. He did it on his own."

Donovan Mitchell picked things up quickly, especially when it came to sports, and he took to basketball and soccer. But his true love as a child was reserved for baseball — his father, Donovan Sr., played minor league ball in the Houston Astros system, and went on to work for the New York Mets.

Ever since he was about 3, Mitchell seemed to always have a baseball in his hands. Weekends were eventually filled with baseball tournaments in the morning and basketball games at night.

He was a good pitcher, his fastball topping out at 86 miles per hour. But his mother suspected he was better on the court. By the time he reached middle school, she saw the separation in talent between her son and the other boys. She heard the frustration in the coaches' voices any time Donovan had a baseball game that kept him out of a basketball game.

"I never wanted to make that choice for him," she said. "He needed to come to that conclusion on his own."

» Next page... 2 3 4 5 Single page

 

AT A GLANCE

High flyer

How Donovan Mitchell’s standing vertical leap stacks up with some past Dunk Contest champs:

NAME COMBINE YEAR STANDING VERTICAL LEAP MAX VERTICAL LEAP

Donovan Mitchell 2017 36.5 40.5

Glenn Robinson III 2014 36.5 41.5

Zach LaVine 2014 33.5 41.5

Terrence Ross 2012 31 37.5

John Wall 2010 30 39

Blake Griffin 2009 32 35.5

Nate Robinson 2004 35.5 43.5

— Source: NBA.com/Stats

COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()