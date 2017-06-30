Utah Jazz notes: Dante Exum, Joel Bolomboy return to Summer League

That's the goal for the Jazz players who are returning to Summer League, including Exum and forward Joel Bolomboy. Tyrone Wallace, who spent last year with the Salt Lake Stars, also will come back Summer League play.

Bolomboy, who averaged just 2.7 rebounds per game in Utah Summer League last year, has a personal goal: "I just want to get out there and dominate and lead both Summer Leagues in rebounds."

That's the realm in which Utah's returners, who have now played in NBA games, expect to operate. Jensen said specifically for Exum, the bar is high, particularly given that he won't play in Las Vegas.

Exum's addition to the roster came between the end of the season and the draft. During exit interviews, Exum said he didn't expect to play in Summer League, but last week on draft night general manager Dennis Lindsey said he would.

Is Exum fully on board with playing in Summer League as a three-year vet? Jensen thinks so.

"The three teams that are coming, what better practice can you get than playing against San Antonio, Boston and the young players in Philly?" he said. "You can spend hours in the gym with the cones and stuff, but you can't replicate the game speed and the game situations. I think that's what it came down to for Dante."

Mitchell gets his first Jazz practice

The 20-year-old said he didn't stop smiling all the way through Friday's first Summer League practice.

Donovan Mitchell, Utah's No. 13 overall draft pick, said he's been off long enough.

"It's good to get out there on the floor and compete," he said.

The defense-first, athletic guard from Louisville said he's focused on— surprise — his defense in his first week of Summer League. While some of the first practice was dedicated to teaching and schemes, Mitchell said it was mostly basic concepts.

His goal? "Get used to the offense, play defense and be one of the better defenders in the Summer League."

Mitchell said he spent a chunk of time with an eye on Exum and Bolomboy, noting that their NBA experience shined through in the practice setting.

Jensen said he would consult with coach Quin Snyder on how to play Exum and Mitchell together, but said it was likely they'll spend a chunk of time on the floor with one another.