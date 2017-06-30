Utah Jazz: D-Day is here for Gordon Hayward, other Jazz free agents

Hayward officially opted out of his contract on Friday, and is now an unrestricted free agent. The Jazz can offer Hayward a maximum deal at five years and almost $180 million. The most he can get elsewhere on the open market is four years at slightly more than $130 million.

An all-star for the first time in his career, Hayward is free for the first time. He went through restricted free agency in 2014, signing an offer sheet with the Charlotte Hornets, which the Jazz quickly matched. The Celtics, who are led by Hayward's college coach Brad Stevens, are a major threat to acquire Hayward. And the Jazz will have the weekend to put themselves in position to convince Hayward Utah is the best place for him to continue his career.

"The Jazz have a lot going for them," Hayward's agent Mark Bartelstein told The Salt Lake Tribune this week. "They have turned themselves into an elite organization. They handle everything in a first class manner. My job is to guide Gordon through the process. Guys are only free agents a few times in their careers. So our job is to give Gordon his options, and let him see what's out there."

Hayward isn't Utah's only free agent. Among key rotation players, starting point guard George Hill is unrestricted. Sources say teams such as the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets hold genuine interest in acquiring Hill.

Joe Ingles, who spent most of Utah's playoff run as the starting shooting guard, is a restricted free agent. The Jazz tendered Ingles a qualifying offer earlier in the week, meaning they reserve the right to match any offer Ingles receives from another team. Ingles has repeatedly expressed his desire to stay in Utah.

"Joe loves Utah and knows the Jazz gave him his start in the NBA," said Bartelstein, who also represents Ingles. "This is a lot like Gordon, we just want to go through the process and see what's available."

For the Jazz, the initial part of free agency will be all about Hayward, who is arguably the most desired player on the NBA's free agent market.

Much of the Utah roster was built around Hayward's talents. He had a career season, averaging almost 22 points per game, 5.4 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game in 2016-17. He emerged as a viable crunch time option and was Utah's best player in the postseason.

In other words, the Jazz simply can't afford to lose him. Yes, the Jazz have Rudy Gobert, who may be the best center in the NBA. But if Hayward leaves, Utah will take a step back, and maybe a significant one.

So, what are Utah's chances of keeping him? Multiple sources tell The Tribune Hayward is genuinely torn. The threat of the Celtics is real. Hayward's overriding goal is to win a championship, sources say, and Boston has a roster ready to win big, following a run this past playoffs to the Eastern Conference finals.

More importantly, the Celtics have the assets to improve in a hurry. In a league that's evolving towards the dominance of super teams, reports indicate Boston will attempt to trade for Indiana Pacers star Paul George, should it secure a commitment from Hayward.

That means, the Jazz have work to do.

Hayward's meeting schedule, according to sources, is strategic. He wants to give the Jazz a window to improve the roster. As of Friday morning, Utah hasn't made a move. But the Jazz are in trade talks to bring in a veteran point guard, and have inquired about players such as Patrick Beverley and Ricky Rubio.

Beverley is off the board, having been traded from the Houston Rockets to the Los Angeles Clippers. Rubio is still in play. He's a great defender and one of the best passers in the league. But his lack of outside shooting is a significant concern.