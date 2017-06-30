Kragthorpe: Utahns' self-image is too closely tied to Gordon Hayward

Utah Jazz » If he leaves it would be a professional setback for the Jazz, but no one should take it as a personal defeat

If Gordon Hayward goes elsewhere, Utahns should not take his move personally.

Professionally, though? Hayward's departure would be a big loss for the Jazz, ripping away at the core of the franchise's philosophy of growing a culture and developing players.

Anecdotally, I sense that Utahns are viewing Hayward's free agency too much as a referendum on our state and ourselves. But I understand it. We care a lot about how Utah is perceived across the country and around the world, and Hayward's decision to stay would help validate the state in general and the Jazz's operation in particular.

The outside world just assumes Hayward will go to Boston after seven years in Utah because, well, who wouldn't? The truth is that living in Utah and playing for the Jazz offer him almost everything he could want, other than an easier path to the NBA Finals. Hayward's judgment that the Jazz are a long way from a championship would be a shot of reality around here, a recognition that there's only so much this team can do in a Western Conference dominated by the Golden State Warriors.