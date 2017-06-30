Quantcast
Kragthorpe: Utahns' self-image is too closely tied to Gordon Hayward

Utah Jazz » If he leaves it would be a professional setback for the Jazz, but no one should take it as a personal defeat
If Gordon Hayward goes elsewhere, Utahns should not take his move personally.

Professionally, though? Hayward's departure would be a big loss for the Jazz, ripping away at the core of the franchise's philosophy of growing a culture and developing players.

Anecdotally, I sense that Utahns are viewing Hayward's free agency too much as a referendum on our state and ourselves. But I understand it. We care a lot about how Utah is perceived across the country and around the world, and Hayward's decision to stay would help validate the state in general and the Jazz's operation in particular.

The outside world just assumes Hayward will go to Boston after seven years in Utah because, well, who wouldn't? The truth is that living in Utah and playing for the Jazz offer him almost everything he could want, other than an easier path to the NBA Finals. Hayward's judgment that the Jazz are a long way from a championship would be a shot of reality around here, a recognition that there's only so much this team can do in a Western Conference dominated by the Golden State Warriors.

But that's not a slight to Utahns or Jazz management. The Jazz and their fans have done just about everything they could to keep Hayward. His potential move is not a commentary on life in Utah. And through gestures that included the fans' chants at the end of the Jazz's last playoff game in May, the "Stayward" billboards and even the persuasive letters written by a Tooele Junior High School class, Hayward knows he is valued here.

He may decide to go elsewhere, though. The choice of Boston would be understandable, even forgivable. As I've been saying all along, Hayward's relationship with Celtics coach Brad Stevens from their Butler University days is meaningful. Hayward bonded with Jazz coach Quin Snyder, who has made him a better player and has done everything possible to help him thrive in the offense. Yet I've spent enough time in Indianapolis, from Brownsburg High School's hallways to Hinkle Fieldhouse, to know that Hayward's connection to Stevens runs deep.

If Hayward goes — and I'm not saying he will — it will hurt the Jazz. There's no getting around that. Some degree of repair work, both in terms of roster restructuring and emotional recovery for the fans, would be required.

I also wouldn't underestimate general manager Dennis Lindsey's ability to land another player and keep the Jazz from collapsing, although Plan A would be much more encouraging for the future of the franchise.

