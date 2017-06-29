Quantcast
Exum, Bolomboy highlight Jazz summer league roster

Three returners and three 2017 draft picks highlight Utah's 2017 Summer League roster, officially announced Thursday evening.

Dante Exum, Joel Bolomboy and 2016 second-round pick Tyrone Wallace will join Donovan Mitchell, Tony Bradley and Nigel-Williams Goss for three games at the Huntsman Center starting July 3. Utah will also play Summer League games in Las Vegas, but Exum isn't expected to join the team there.

Jazz assistant Alex Jensen will coach the Summer League team in Utah, while Zach Guthrie will coach the team in Las Vegas.

Fleshing out the roster are nine other players including Utah State guard Spencer Butterfield, who played for the Jazz Summer League team last year. Exum will be joined by two other Australians: guard Nate Sobey and forward Mitch Creek.

Forward Eric Griffin, forward Jonathan Holmes, forward James Southerland, guard Devondrick Walker, forward J.P. Totoko and center Julian Wright will round out the rest of the Utah roster.

The Jazz are scheduled to play at 7 p.m. on each night of Utah Summer League, July 3 (San Antonio Spurs), July 5 (Philadelphia 76ers) and July 6 (Boston Celtics). Games will be broadcast on KJZZ in the Utah market, or broadcast on NBATV and streaming on the Watch ESPN app in wider circles.

