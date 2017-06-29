As expected, Gordon Hayward informs Jazz he will opt out of contract

Gordon Hayward has done the inevitable.

The Utah Jazz small forward has informed the front office of his intent to opt out of the final year of his contract. As The Tribune first reported, Hayward's intent all along was to opt out on June 30, the final day to do so.

It's a completely expected move that clears the way for Hayward to become a free agent. He and his camp have already set up meetings this weekend, as has been previously reported by The Tribune. Hayward will meet with the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, before meeting with the Jazz on Monday.