As expected, Gordon Hayward informs Jazz he will opt out of contract

First Published      Updated 52 minutes ago
Gordon Hayward has done the inevitable.

The Utah Jazz small forward has informed the front office of his intent to opt out of the final year of his contract. As The Tribune first reported, Hayward's intent all along was to opt out on June 30, the final day to do so.

It's a completely expected move that clears the way for Hayward to become a free agent. He and his camp have already set up meetings this weekend, as has been previously reported by The Tribune. Hayward will meet with the Miami Heat and Boston Celtics, before meeting with the Jazz on Monday.

Sources say Hayward hopes to make his final decision on Tuesday, or Wednesday at the latest.

In other Jazz news, according to sources, Jazz assistants Alex Jensen and Zach Guthrie will split head coaching duties during summer league play. Jensen is expected to coach the Jazz in Salt Lake City, while Guthrie is slated to take over in Las Vegas.

The summer league team — led by Donovan Mitchell, Dante Exum and Tony Bradley — will practice through the weekend. Play starts Monday, with the Jazz facing the San Antonio Spurs.

 

