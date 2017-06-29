Five NBA free agents who aren’t worth the money

• Shaun Livingston, PG/SG, 31

The backup guard averaged 5.1 points and 1.8 assists per game for the reigning champion Golden State Warriors last season. Playing with former MVPs Steph Curry and Kevin Durant has obvious benefits, but the team was outscored by 3.9 net points per 100 possessions when Livingston was on the court without those two superstars, roughly equal to the performance by the New York Knicks this past season. Livingston also has an old-school element to his game, preferring to post-up smaller guards rather than act as a floor general out of the pick and roll or in transition. Perhaps some of that is due to being part of a super team, but that doesn't excuse his low output in the post (he scores 40 percent of the time, 13th of 16 guards with at least 20 possessions) nor his ineffectiveness as a spot-up shooter (25 percent shooting with a 20 percent turnover rate).

• Rudy Gay, SF, 30

The Brooklyn native averaged 18.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game with the Sacramento Kings last season but was only average in transition (1.1 points per possession) and below-average as the ballhandler on the pick and roll (0.8 points per possession). Gay also isn't good at distributing the ball — he averaged 34.9 passes per game, just the sixth-most on the team. He's also below average at defending jump shots (50.9 effective field goal percentage against), even worse when those jumpers come off the dribble (53.4 eFG% against) and downright awful at defending shots within 17 feet of the rim (1.18 points allowed per possession, putting him in the bottom 6 percent of the NBA's defenders).

• Serge Ibaka, PF, 27

The 6-foot-10 power forward transformed his game the past few seasons. Once a fierce rim-protector who led the league in blocks for four straight seasons en route to three all-defense team honors, Ibaka now spends more time on the perimeter, averaging four three-point shots per game last season with one of the lowest rebounding rates of his career (12.2 percent). And when Ibaka does work down low in the post, he averages just 0.87 of a point per possession, 26th of 47 bigs with at least 50 possessions in the post. As a result, his overall value has dropped from seven wins above replacement during the 2013-14 season to four, 3.2 and 2.7 over each of the last three years. That pegs his value closer to $8 or $9 million for the upcoming season, significantly less than the $12.25 million Toronto paid him in 2017.

• Danilo Gallinari, SF/PF, 28

Gallinari averaged 18.2 points per game last season, the second-highest scoring average of his career, and was the only player in the NBA standing 6-foot-10 or taller to average at least five three-point attempts with a free throw attempt rate, the number of free throw attempts per field goal attempt, better than 50 percent last season. His durability, however, is an issue - he played 70 or more games just twice in his eight-year career. Gallinari also struggled outside the restricted area last season, converting just 37 percent of his shots within 17 feet of the basket, placing him 32nd of 39 forwards with at least 50 attempts this close to the rim. He's also in love with the midrange shot despite not being very good at making it (38 percent).