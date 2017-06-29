AP Source: Pelicans, Holiday, to meet when free agency opens

Holiday averaged 15.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists in 67 games last season.

Re-signing Holiday "is our priority. Make no mistake about it," Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said after last season ended.

Holiday is coming off just his first healthy season with the club after missing most of his first two and parts of his third. However, he took leave last fall when his wife, former U.S. Soccer star Lauren Holiday, was diagnosed with a brain tumor while pregnant.

Holiday has avoided questions about his plans for free agency, but the Pelicans made it clear they want him back and hope the support they provided while he was on leave.

If New Orleans can retain him, Holiday will help drive an offense featuring the All-Star front-court tandem of Anthony Davis and DeMarcus Cousins.

Cousins joined New Orleans in a trade just after last season's All-Star game, but was playing in a new system with a sore Achilles and the club was unable to mount a successful playoff push.

However, Gentry has expressed hope that if Holiday can be retained and have an entire training camp of work with Davis and Cousins, the trio can be far more formidable next season and put New Orleans in position to contend for a first playoff berth since 2015.