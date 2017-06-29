1980s Oilers enforcer Dave Semenko dies of cancer at 59

Edmonton, Alberta • Dave Semenko, the Edmonton Oilers tough guy who protected Wayne Gretzky during the 1980s, has died. He was 59.

He died in Edmonton after a short battle with cancer, the team said Thursday.

"His legendary toughness on the ice is surpassed only by his kindness and caring for others, and his equally legendary wit and sense of humor," the Oilers said in a statement.

Semenko was the bodyguard for "The Great One" for parts of 10 seasons with the Oilers in the World Hockey Association and NHL. He helped Edmonton win the Stanley Cup in 1984 and 1985.