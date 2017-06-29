Goalie Jesse Gonzalez gets OK to switch to US from Mexico for international play
FILE - In this May 28, 2017, file photo, FC Dallas defender Maynor Figueroa (31) helps goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez, rear, defend against a shot from Houston Dynamo forward Mauro Manotas, bottom left, during the second half of an MLS soccer game in Frisco, Texas. Gonzalez's application to switch affiliation to the United States from Mexico has been approved by FIFA. The U.S. Soccer Federation made the announcement Thursday, June 29, 2017, after the Americans' 23-man roster had been submitted for next month's CONCACAF Gold Cup. Gonzalez, born in Edenton, N.C, has played for Mexico's Under-20 and Under-23 teams and signed with Major League Soccer's FC Dallas in 2013. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Chicago • Goalkeeper Jesse Gonzalez's application to switch affiliation to the United States from Mexico has been approved by FIFA.
The U.S. Soccer Federation made the announcement Thursday after the Americans' 23-man roster had been submitted for next month's CONCACAF Gold Cup. The 22-year-old was included in the preliminary 40-man roster and could be added to the active roster if another player gets hurt or for the knockout phase, when each nation can change up to six players.
Gonzalez has played for Mexico's Under-20 and Under-23 teams. He was born in Edenton, North Carolina, and signed with Major League Soccer's FC Dallas in 2013.