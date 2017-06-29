Quantcast
Salt Lake Bees can’t complete sweep, fall to Reno Aces 3-2 in 10 innings

The Reno Aces staved off a four-game sweep at the hands of the Salt Lake Bees and returned the favor from earlier this week by beating the Bees in an extra-inning affair, 3-2, on Thursday afternoon in front of an announced 5,068 at Smith's Ballpark. The Bees, who started the series with a win in 12 innings, saw their four-game winning streak snapped.

After giving up a run in each of the first two innings, the Bees (49-31) responded with two of their own in the third. Neither team scored again until the 10th. Reno (45-35) has been one of the hottest-hitting teams in the Pacific Coast League this season and entered Thursday leading the PCL in batting average, slugging percentage and runs scored. However, the Bees outscored the visitors 22-13 in the four games.

TURNING POINT • Reno's Kristopher Negron walked to start off the 10th inning and then stole second base to put a runner in scoring position with no outs. Rudy Flores followed with an RBI single to put Reno ahead for the first time since the third inning.

BEE'S MVP • Shane Robinson went 2-for-4 with a run scored, two stolen bases and an RBI.

HIDDEN HERO • C.J. Cron's RBI single with two outs in the third inning tied the score, 2-2, and it remained that way until the top of the 10th inning.

QUOTABLE • "That first series when we played them, they had our number a little bit. They took all four games from us," Bees manager Keith Johnson said. "We played them pretty evenly last series. It was good to see our guys go out this series and take three out of four. We had our opportunities to win this ballgame, but we couldn't quite push that go-ahead run across. The way we played the game, our pitchers continue to do a really good job [and] our offense is going to continue to come around once guys get comfortable."

ANGEL ANGLE • Los Angeles Angels pitcher Bud Norris was scheduled to join the organization's High-A affiliate Inland Empire on Thursday night. Norris is working his way back from right knee inflammation and will be eligible to come off the disabled list on July 1.

HISTORY LESSON • With a win on Tuesday, the Bees moved to 10 games above .500 for the first time since the last day of the 2013 season. The Bees reached 20 games above .500 twice during the 2013 season.

NEXT •The Bees begin a four-game series with the Las Vegas 51s on Friday at 6:35 p.m. at Smith's Ballpark. The Bees are within 100 fans of the 12-millionth spectator milestone.

 

