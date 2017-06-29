Real Salt Lake: After crashing in Big Apple, Jason Kreis returns to Utah refreshed with Orlando City

"I just don't have really any fond memories of that moment," Kreis told ESPN700 Monday. "I'm hoping that this year could be different, hopefully it will be different and hopefully I can take a moment to enjoy what feels very much like a big, big part of me there in Salt Lake."

Kreis returns to Rio Tinto Stadium for the second time since departing the franchise, this time leading another big-market club with deep pockets and sky-high aspirations. Temperatures likely won't demand the peacoat, but instead of the NYCFC blue, Kreis will likely be sporting a tinge of purple as his new team, Orlando City, rolls into Sandy.

Hired last July as Orlando City's head coach, Kreis hasn't shied away from discussing the challenges of life post-RSL — especially those two years building an expansion franchise at NYCFC. That initial return was marred by what Kreis described as "a lot of stuff swirling behind the scenes."

Initially lauded as a home-run hire, Kreis' leash in the Bronx proved to be quite short. He was unceremoniously fired after NYCFC's first year of play, sent packing after a 10-17-7 finish. During his stint on the radio this week, Kreis said there were moments after his firing that he couldn't help but wonder.

"We had to look back and kind of say, 'Did we make the right decision here? Should we have stayed in Salt Lake?'" he said.

That was, Kreis explained, the first real experience with coaching failure. The decision to leave RSL allowed Kreis to take a risk, to leave the confines of what was at the time an established product to try something new. And with that brought unknowns.

"Ultimately, I think that we feel that now it's gotten us to the place where we feel that we belong, honestly," he said. "We felt like kind of the time in Salt Lake had run out a little bit. It was time to move on."

NYCFC was nothing like RSL, but Kreis said Orlando City — which entered MLS as the same year as NYCFC in 2015 — is reminiscent of RSL's early years in Utah. Orlando has transitioned from playing on an artificial surface inside a college football stadium to a soccer-specific stadium that is quickly garnering the reputation as one of the most raucous atmospheres in the league. And the club is taking off.

Will Johnson has a front-row view for this version of Kreis.

The longtime RSL midfielder, who was part of the core that helped launch RSL into an annual MLS Cup contender, signed with Orlando this offseason as a free agent. Which begs the question for someone who knows the ins-and-outs of Kreis: Has his coach changed in the last few years?

"Not really," Johnson said. "He's smarter, he's more mellow, he doesn't get tossed out of games anymore or anything like that. He does a good job protecting his players. I think he's matured in a normal way both on and off the field. But he's the same guy."

In Orlando, Kreis and Co. remain in the process of molding the roster to the coach's liking. Leading the way is an offensive group built around goal-scorers Kaká, Cyle Larin, Carlos Rivas and Giles Barnes. After a scorching start to the year, Orlando (7-6-5) has cooled, going 1-5-5 in its last 11.

"We're starting to get some pieces together, some guys that appreciate Jason's style and philosophy," Johnson said. "It takes time."

Back in Salt Lake, any mention of Kreis still makes franchise staples like Nick Rimando and Kyle Beckerman crack a smile. Beckerman refers to Kreis as one of the best coaches he's had and an instrumental figure in his rise in MLS.

"I definitely have a ton of respect for him," said Beckerman, who was made the club's captain by Kreis, "and he definitely played a big part in some of the success that I've had, for sure."