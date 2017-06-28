Utah Jazz, Hayward to have free agency meeting Monday

Hayward watch » Jazz to meet with free agent forward on Monday.

Gordon Hayward's free agency schedule is starting to take shape.

The All-Star forward will meet with the Utah Jazz on Monday, two days after the moratorium begins, multiple sources told The Tribune on Wednesday.

According to reports, Hayward will meet with the Miami Heat on Saturday. The free agency period begins at 10 p.m. MDT Friday.

Hayward has three teams on his wish list: the Jazz, Heat and Boston Celtics. League sources say Hayward wants to take his meetings, and make a decision in short order. The Heat and Celtics are expected to offer him a four-year max contract. The Jazz, as the incumbent team, are expected to offer Hayward a five-year max contract.