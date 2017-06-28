Quantcast
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login
Home » Sports
Become a Member | Ad-Free Login

Jazz, Hayward to have crucial free agency meeting Monday

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 hour ago
Hayward watch » Jazz to meet with free agent forward on Monday.
ARTICLE PHOTO GALLERY (14)

Gordon Hayward's free agency schedule is starting to take shape.

The All-Star forward will meet with the Utah Jazz on Monday, two days after the moratorium begins, multiple sources told The Tribune on Wednesday.

According to reports, Hayward will meet with the Miami Heat on Saturday. The free agency period begins at 10 p.m. MDT Friday.

Hayward has three teams on his wish list: the Jazz, Heat and Boston Celtics. League sources say Hayward wants to take his meetings, and make a decision in short order. The Heat and Celtics are expected to offer him a four-year max contract. The Jazz, as the incumbent team, are expected to offer Hayward a five-year max contract.

Utah has been busy this week searching the trade market for ways to upgrade its roster, sources say. The Jazz were in talks with the Houston Rockets in a possible acquisition of point guard Patrick Beverley. but he was dealt to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday as a part of a sign-and-trade for All-Star Chris Paul.

The Jazz have also expressed interest in Minnesota Timberwolves point guard Ricky Rubio. General Manager Dennis Lindsey said the team wants to have a veteran point guard on the roster whether that veteran come via trade, or retaining incumbent starter George Hill in free agency.

But everything revolves around Hayward. And the Jazz will be able to make their official pitch on Monday.

tjones@sltrib.com

Twitter: @tribjazz

 

RELATED STORIES
COMMENTS
VIEW/POST COMMENT      ()
RELATED STORIES