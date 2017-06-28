Troy Scribner celebrates All-Star nod with career night as Bees win

Turning Point • Reno started the third inning with a solo home run by Kristopher Negron pull within 3-1, but Scribner responded by retiring the side in order, including two strikeouts.

Bees MVP • Scribner (9-2) allowed three hits, one run and walked one while striking out 11 in seven innings. He struck out the side in his last inning. He became the 29th pitcher in franchise history with 10 strikeouts or more in a game. The most recent was Tyler Skaggs on July 20, 2016.

Hidden Hero • Shane Robinson went 3-for-4 with one run scored and an RBI.

Flashing Leather • Bees shortstop Matt Williams made a full-extension diving catch on a low line drive ticketed for left field with one out in the third inning.

Quoteworthy • "I'm paying attention to that, obviously," Scribner said of strikeouts mounting during the game. "Strikeouts are always what you want. I knew I was getting a lot because it was like two an inning and a couple of them were strikeouts that I don't usually get, so I was like there must be more than usual and there was."

Angel Angle • Infielder Kaleb Cowart played in his first game since being sent back down from the Los Angeles Angels after going 2-for-3 in a win against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. On Wednesday, Cowart started at second base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI double.

What's next • The Bees conclude their four-game series against Reno on Thursday with a 12:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch at Smith's Ballpark.