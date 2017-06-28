Troy Scribner celebrates All-Star nod with career night as Bees win

Salt Lake Bees pitcher Troy Scribner turned in his best pitching performance of the season on the day the Pacific Coast League announced he'd been selected to play in the Triple-A All-Star Game. Scribner struck out a career-high 11 in a 5-2 win over the Reno Aces in front of an announced 5,071 at Smith's Ballpark on Wednesday night, the fourth straight win for the Bees and their sixth in the past seven games.
Scribner became the Bees' first starting pitcher selected as a Triple-A All-Star Game participant since Joe Saunders in 2006. He went into the night leading the PCL in wins and leading the Bees in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts.