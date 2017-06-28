Quantcast
Troy Scribner celebrates All-Star nod with career night as Bees win

Salt Lake Bees pitcher Troy Scribner turned in his best pitching performance of the season on the day the Pacific Coast League announced he'd been selected to play in the Triple-A All-Star Game. Scribner struck out a career-high 11 in a 5-2 win over the Reno Aces in front of an announced 5,071 at Smith's Ballpark on Wednesday night, the fourth straight win for the Bees and their sixth in the past seven games.

Scribner became the Bees' first starting pitcher selected as a Triple-A All-Star Game participant since Joe Saunders in 2006. He went into the night leading the PCL in wins and leading the Bees in wins, innings pitched and strikeouts.

Turning Point • Reno started the third inning with a solo home run by Kristopher Negron pull within 3-1, but Scribner responded by retiring the side in order, including two strikeouts.

Bees MVP • Scribner (9-2) allowed three hits, one run and walked one while striking out 11 in seven innings. He struck out the side in his last inning. He became the 29th pitcher in franchise history with 10 strikeouts or more in a game. The most recent was Tyler Skaggs on July 20, 2016.

Hidden Hero • Shane Robinson went 3-for-4 with one run scored and an RBI.

Flashing Leather • Bees shortstop Matt Williams made a full-extension diving catch on a low line drive ticketed for left field with one out in the third inning.

Quoteworthy • "I'm paying attention to that, obviously," Scribner said of strikeouts mounting during the game. "Strikeouts are always what you want. I knew I was getting a lot because it was like two an inning and a couple of them were strikeouts that I don't usually get, so I was like there must be more than usual and there was."

Angel Angle • Infielder Kaleb Cowart played in his first game since being sent back down from the Los Angeles Angels after going 2-for-3 in a win against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday. On Wednesday, Cowart started at second base and went 1-for-4 with an RBI double.

What's next • The Bees conclude their four-game series against Reno on Thursday with a 12:05 p.m. scheduled first pitch at Smith's Ballpark.

 

AT A GLANCE

PCL Standings

American North W L Pct. GB

Colo. Springs (Brewers) 47 30 .610 —

Okla. City (Dodgers) 44 33 .571 3

Omaha (Royals) 37 40 .481 10

Iowa (Cubs) 34 43 .442 13

American South W L Pct. GB

Memphis (Cardinals) 47 31 .603 —

Nashville (Athletics) 37 40 .481 9½

Round Rock (Rangers) 37 40 .481 9½

New Orleans (Marlins) 28 49 .364 18½

Pacific North W L Pct. GB

Reno (Diamondbacks) 48 31 .608 —

Fresno (Astros) 40 38 .513 7½

Tacoma (Mariners) 39 37 .513 7½

Sacramento (Giants) 30 46 .395 16½

Pacific South W L Pct. GB

Salt Lake (Angels) 45 34 .570 —

Albuquerque (Rockies) 38 39 .494 6

El Paso (Padres) 38 40 .487 6½

Las Vegas (Mets) 30 48 .385 14½

Wednesday’s games

Colorado Springs 4, Omaha 1

Memphis 7, Oklahoma City 2

Salt Lake 5, Reno 2

Round Rock at Nashville, late

New Orleans at Iowa, late

Sacramento at El Paso, late

Albuquerque at Fresno, late

Las Vegas at Tacoma, late

Thursday’s games

New Orleans at Iowa, 11:08 a.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 12:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Memphis, 6:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Nashville, 6:05 p.m.

Omaha at Colorado Springs, 6:40 p.m.

Sacramento at El Paso, 7:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Fresno, 8:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 8:05 p.m.

