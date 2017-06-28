Gordon Hayward’s wife goes on Instagram, posts letters from Tooele students asking the Jazz player to stay

Gordon Hayward has seen his share of full-court press defense on the court, but the Jazz star's impending free agency has become a full-court press of its own by fans trying to persuade him to stay in Utah.
There's the billboards plastered all over the valley with the phrase "Stayward" and daily social media recruiting messages, but the newest appeals might be the toughest to deny: A stack of letters from Tooele junior high school students.
An Instagram post from Hayward's wife, Robyn, on Tuesday features letters from seventh- and eighth-grade students and an explainer letter dated May 23 from Tooele Junior High School language arts teacher Kristine Jakins.