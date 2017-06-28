Utah Jazz draft picks make their SLC debuts

The Jazz introduced their 2017 NBA Draft picks on Wednesday morning in downtown Salt Lake City: Donovan Mitchell of Louisville, Tony Bradley of North Carolina and Nigel Williams-Goss of Gonzaga.

A few days from their debut in Jazz uniforms in Utah Summer League next Monday, all three sounded eager to get on the court.

"I'm just excited to get out there and do what I can," said Mitchell, the No. 13 overall pick in the draft.

While the picks are diverse — Mitchell as a 6-foot-3 combo guard, Bradley as a 6-foot-10 forward and Williams-Goss as a 6-foot-3 true point guard — all three said they targeted the Jazz organization as a potential destination ahead of the draft. While it's cliche for any draft pick to say he's happy where he landed, Utah's three seemed genuinely excited with where they ended up.