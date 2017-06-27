Bees offense explodes in 9-3 win over Reno

Turning Point • The Bees rallied from a three-run deficit in the first inning to tie the game in the second. They took the lead on Puello's solo home run for the first time in the third inning and Reno didn't score for the rest of the game.

Bees MVP • Fontana did a superb job setting the table from the leadoff spot in the Bees lineup. He went 2 for 4 with a home run, a walk and three runs scored.

Hidden Hero • After giving up three first-inning runs on three hits, Bees starting pitcher Luis Diaz (3-4) didn't allow a hit in the next four innings. He finished having allowed three runs on three hits and four walks in five innings. He also struck out six.

Angel Angle • Eric Young Jr. started in center field and batted first for the Angels on Tuesday night against the Dodgers. Young started this season with the Bees and batted .354 with a .419 on-base percentage five home runs, 26 RBIs and 15 stolen bases in 44 games. Since being called up to the Angels after Mike Trout's thumb injury, Young batted .275 with a .363 on-base percentage, three home runs, 11 RBIs and seven stolen bases going into Tuesday night. Young had two hits in his first two at-bats Tuesday.

History lesson • The Bees expect to welcome the 12 millionth fan to come through the gates at Smith's Ballpark. The Bees, who have averaged more than 7,000 fans per home game since 1994, will give that fan a prize package that includes season tickets for the remainder of this season as well as tickets for next season and an Angels getaway for the 2018 season that includes airfare, hotel, game tickets and a day pass to Disneyland.

What's next • The Bees continue their four-game series against the Reno Aces at 7:05 p.m. on Wednesday. Utah Jazz draft picks Donovan Mitchell, Tony Bradley and Nigel Williams-Goss are scheduled to throw out the first pitch.