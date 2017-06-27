Bees offense explodes in 9-3 win over Reno

The Salt Lake Bees pounded the Reno Aces' pitching staff for 12 hits, including a pair of home runs, on their way to a 9-3 win over the Reno in front of an announced 4,155 at Smith's Ballpark on Tuesday night. The Bees (44-34) have now won five of their past six games as well as the first two games of this series with Reno (48-30).
Nolan Fontana's three-run inside-the-park home run in the seventh inning — his second inside-the-park home run of the season — capped the scoring for the Bees, who scored nine unanswered runs after falling behind 3-0 in the first inning. Fontana tied his career high for home runs in a season in the minors with his eighth (not including his one homer in the majors), while Cesar Puello (2 for 3, four RBIs) homered for the second consecutive night.