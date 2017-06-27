Column: Travelers had atmosphere the US Open was lacking

It's not about the finish, either.

Spieth, as popular as any player today, holed a 60-foot bunker shot in a playoff to beat Daniel Berger. Those moments are rare, even for Spieth. They hardly ever happen in a major, perhaps because there are only four majors a year. And even then, it usually involves only a putter (Phil Mickelson at Augusta, Payne Stewart at Pinehurst).

What the Travelers Championship had was noise.

It had atmosphere.

"I mean, the ground was shaking it was so loud," Spieth said. "What a tremendous last four holes, finishing holes, where you can get the crowd super involved with an amphitheater setting. If I were a fan, I would pick this tournament."

He also mentioned the Phoenix Open, and the list would have grown had he had more time to think, such as Muirfield Village or TPC Sawgrass.

The U.S. Open had 652 acres of Wisconsin pasture.

It also had an outstanding golf course in Erin Hills that didn't play to full strength when the wind didn't fully cooperate until Sunday. Part of its appeal, however, was the size of its property. Major championships are the biggest shows in golf and need space. They attract more corporate interest and more fans from outside the local market than the Travelers Championship or the Honda Classic.

But the value of atmosphere should not be overlooked. A big atmosphere comes from energized, enthusiastic fans. And those fans get their energy from being close to the action, feeding off the noise around them. That starts with being able to see golf without having to squint their eyes.

The lack of major atmosphere was evident at Erin Hills.

It was even worse at Chambers Bay, the public course built out of a sand and gravel pit next to the Puget Sound. On one hole, fans were perched high on a ridge and looked like a row of figurines from down below. The par-5 eighth hole at Chambers Bay didn't have any fans at all.

That's the biggest risk the USGA is taking by going to big, new courses.

Years ago while playing a U.S. Open course a few months ahead of the championship, a USGA executive whose role was enhancing the fan and corporate experience was talking about ways to bring them closer to the action. Mike Davis, the USGA's executive director, was more interested in the competition, and his decisions were geared toward creating space for the players.

Davis was winning the majority of those battles.

He had plenty of room at Erin Hills. But at what cost?