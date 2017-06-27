Olympics: Park City’s Sage Kotsenburg tells NBCSports he will not defend slopestyle gold in South Korea

The drive to create and try new tricks mid-air waned, he added. Kostenburg said he simply didn't have the edge to try new tricks anymore.

"I finally said to myself, I've got to do what makes me happy," he said. "Competing doesn't make me happy right now."

The decision should not come as a shock.

Kotsenburg told The Salt Lake Tribune last December that becoming a filmmaker in the sport was his main motivation going forward. Kotsenburg knew of the exact dates of the qualifying events for South Korea's Games, but also said that if his heart wasn't in it, he wouldn't aimlessly chase a dream that was no longer his.

After saying he was on the fence about defending his gold medal from the Sochi Olympics in Russia — the first in snowboard slopestyle history — Kotsenburg said getting away from the strict rules of the sport helped clear his mind and find a new appreciation.

When he wasn't spending the last couple years globetrotting around Asia or Europe making snowboard films, he was studying weather patterns for the best powder riding or backcountry hot spots.

Asked if he envisioned getting that familiar Olympic itch, Kotsenburg didn't seem too worried.

"If I suddenly get an urge to compete, then I'll make sure I'm at the top of my game before I do it," he said in December. "I don't want to show up to anything and not be ready, because that'll just get me bummed out. I'll definitely make sure I'm ready to compete when I do. We'll see when the time comes."

Never afraid to try new things, Kotsenburg is stepping away as a reigning gold medal champion. Growing up in Park City as a regular at Park City Mountain Resort, Kotsenburg's skill set on the board grew in his teenage years where he was didn't shy away from trying tricks of high difficulty in competition.

Kostenburg won his first major slopestyle race at the 2014 Olympic qualifying event. But his gilded run in Sochi will forever be looped over and over in YouTube clips. His signature "Holy Crail" helped him land gold, a trick that was an offshoot of a "Japan Air," which featured rotating and corking his body simultaneously and reaching back with one arm grabbing the edge of his board.

That run launched Kotsenburg into Olympic stardom. With his shaggy blonde hair always dipping out of his beanies, he made appearances on late-night talk shows with David Letterman and Conan O'Brien. The Park City rider landed on the cover of an Olympics Wheaties box after winning gold in Russia in 2014.

But the limelight grew increasingly uncomfortable for Kostenburg.

He declined an invitation to the Academy Awards a few weeks after celebrating his Olympic gold medal to go ride powder in Switzerland.

Kotsenburg now steps away, but he does it with a gold medal in tow, with memories of that bluebird day in Sochi that carved out a piece of history for a Park City kid who just loved to ride.

