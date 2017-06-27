Real Salt Lake: Mike Petke plans to keep feeding minutes to RSL’s young core

And one, substitute Jose Hernandez, scored his first MLS goal late in stoppage time with an assist from a fellow RSL academy product, Park City's Sebastian Saucedo.

As consistency continues to evade RSL in 2017, the idea of giving more young players playing time continues to creep into the mind of head coach Mike Petke.

"It's something that I believe in," Petke said, "and something that I'm going to keep pushing in the right circumstances."

RSL's roster currently features eight academy products. While the likes of Justen Glad, Danny Acosta and Brooks Lennon are considered starters at the moment, Saucedo, Hernandez, Ricardo Velazco are pushing for more minutes as opportunities arise.

Homegrown Jordan Allen suffered another injury setback after returning to play in RSL's U.S. Open Cup loss two weeks ago, Petke said.

The club's academy products have combined to exceed 2,000 minutes played halfway through the season, signaling the start of a transition as RSL's roster remains in flux heading into the summer transfer window.

"A lot of young guys are getting asked to play a lot of minutes this year," veteran Kyle Beckerman said, "so they're gaining a lot of experience, which is a big positive for us and hopefully as the season goes on, we keep improving and those minutes early in the season will pay off in the end."

Petke on Shore's dismissal

A day after Petke fired assistant coach Daryl Shore, RSL's coach said the the move made was best for all parties involved. Shore, 47, was hired by former coach Jeff Cassar when Cassar assembled his initial staff prior to 2014. Shore served as goalkeeper's coach the last three-and-a-half seasons.

Asked if he and Shore had philosophical differences, Petke said, "At the end of the day, I had the decision after I inherited something, and it was what's best for Daryl and what's best for us. There's nothing more to talk about or read into that."

Monarchs goalkeeper coach Matt Glaeser will serve as Shore's replacement while Petke and RSL look for a long-term solution.

Orlando City's star cleared to return

RSL's nationally-televised match Friday night likely became much more difficult.

On Tuesday, MLS announced that Orlando City forward Cyle Larin was cleared to resume team activities after the 22-year-old forward missed the last three matches as part of a suspension stemming from a DUI charge on June 15. Larin is widely considered the best young forward in MLS. In 74 appearances since 2015, Larin has 39 goals.

As per MLS policy after his DUI charge, Larin underwent an assessment by the league's Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health program.