Stanford swimmer Katie Ledecky wins Honda Cup

FILE - At left, in an Aug. 12, 2016, file photo, United States' Katie Ledecky celebrates after the women's 800-meter freestyle final during the swimming competitions at the 2016 Summer Olympics, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. At right, in a March 24, 2017, file photo, Washington guard Kelsey Plum drives to the basket during the second half of a regional semifinal against Mississippi State in the NCAA women's college basketball tournament, in Oklahoma City. Olympic champion swimmer Katie Ledecky of Stanford and NCAA women's basketball career scoring leader Kelsey Plum of Washington are among the contenders for the Honda Award, given to the nation's top collegiate female athlete of the year. (AP Photo/File)
Los Angeles • Stanford swimmer Katie Ledecky has won the Honda Cup as the nation's top collegiate female athlete.
Ledecky won five medals, including four golds, and set two world records at last summer's Rio de Janeiro Olympics. She capped an impressive freshman season at Stanford with five national titles at the NCAA championships.
She became the first NCAA swimmer in 29 years to win individual titles in the 200, 500 and 1,650-yard freestyles, and was a member of Stanford's American record-setting 400 and 800 free relays.
Ledecky is just the second freshman to win the Honda Cup. She didn't attend the ceremony on Monday night at the University of Southern California because she is preparing to compete in the U.S. national championships in Indianapolis.