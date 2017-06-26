Jazz star Rudy Gobert is runner-up for Defensive Player of the Year

Jazz » Center is runner-up to Green for Defensive Player of the Year, finishes third in voting for Most Improved.

Monday's inaugural NBA awards show went as expected for Rudy Gobert as the Utah Jazz center, a finalist for two individual awards, came up empty on both.

The NBA's Most Improved Player award went to Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, who went from a project taken in the 2013 draft to arguably one of the top 10 players in the league. Gobert finished a distant third behind Antetokounmpo and Denver's Nikola Jokic.

The Defensive Player of the Year award went to Golden State's Draymond Green, the versatile power forward who was a critical piece to the Warriors' championship run. Gobert finished second ahead of San Antonio's Kawhi Leonard, but Green ran away with the award, finishing with almost 200 more points than Gobert.