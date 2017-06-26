AP source: Billups still undecided about joining Cavaliers

Cleveland • Chauncey Billups isn't sure if it's time to jump back into the NBA.
Nearly a week after first meeting with Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, Billups has not yet decided whether to join Cleveland's front office, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.
Billups is weighing several factors and remains unsure if he wants to lead the Cavaliers' basketball operations, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks.
Billups met twice last week with Gilbert, who is also looking for a new general manager after parting ways with David Griffin. The sides were unable to negotiate a contract extension following Cleveland's third straight trip to the Finals. The person says there's no timetable on a decision.