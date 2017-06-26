If money is right, John Calipari’s fine with abolishing one-and-done rule

If the baseball rule means, say, $20 million contracts out of high school, "I'm good, I'm fine," Calipari said. If players would be paid developmental league salaries, "I'll be shouting from the mountaintops saying, 'What is this going to do to a generation of kids? . You get one or two years to make it, and now you're out. . Who's taking care of those kids, now?"

Vanderbilt coach Bryce Drew said his six-year NBA playing career (stops in Houston, Chicago, Charlotte and New Orleans) made him familiar with players whose basketball dreams did not come true.

Recalling a second-round pick who came out of high school, Drew said, "He was up with us a little bit. Then I never heard of him. Never knew where he went. Never knew what happened to his career. He never really made it, and never was able to go to college. So I kind of see the horror stories."

The sport of basketball will thrive no matter what rule the NBA and its Players Association agrees to regarding when players can turn pro, Calipari said.

Since 2006, the NBA's Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Players Association required players to be 19 years old and a year out of high school in order to be eligible for the NBA draft.

The NBA has proposed increasing the age of draft eligibility to 20. "My sense is it's not working for anyone ." NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said this month of the one-and-done rule. "I think we all agree that we need to make a change."

Last week, freshmen made up the first seven picks of the NBA draft, and 10 of the first 11. A record number of one-and-done players were drafted.

Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski called for players to be allowed to be eligible for the draft out of high school. He also called for a longer commitment to college.

"If they go to college, to legitimize the educational process, I think they should be there for two or three more years," Krzyzewski said on a Sirius XM radio show.

Calipari scoffed at any suggestion that Kentucky's one-and-done players are not college students.

"I don't know where they got this 'They don't go to school,' " Calipari said. "It's kind of like fake news. If you say it enough, it becomes what's real. It's not real."

Krzyzewski spoke of players in college multiple years progressing halfway or more toward degrees. Calipari said Kentucky's lifetime scholarship program enables players to complete degree work at some future time.

Among other coaches on the SEC teleconference, reaction to a change in the one-and-done rule was mixed.

South Carolina coach Frank Martin said that players should commit to three years "out of respect for what college athletics are all about."