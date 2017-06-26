Quantcast
Singer’s 12 strikeouts help Gators beat LSU 4-3 in CWS finals opener

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
College World Series » He fans 12 as Florida tops LSU 4-3 in Game 1.
Omaha, Neb. • Brady Singer struck out a career-high 12 in seven innings, Jonathan India doubled in two runs, and Florida beat LSU 4-3 in Game 1 of the College World Series finals Monday night.

The Gators (51-19) need a win Tuesday or Wednesday to earn their first national championship.

Singer's strikeout total was highest by a single pitcher in a CWS finals game. Singer (9-5) limited LSU (52-19) to three singles before Antoine Duplantis homered in the sixth.

Florida led 3-0 after LSU starter Russell Reynolds (1-2) issued three straight walks in the fourth, with India driving in two runs on a ground-rule double.

Down 4-2, LSU threatened in the eighth. Josh Smith sent a ball into the right-center gap to drive in a run. He was thrown out trying for second by Nick Horvath, who entered as a pinch runner in the top of the eighth and stayed in the game as the center fielder.

 

AT A GLANCE

College World Series

At TD Ameritrade Park, Omaha, Neb. Championship Series

(Best-of-3)

Game 1 » Florida 4, LSU 3

Tuesday » LSU (52-19) vs. Florida (51-19), 6 p.m.

Wednesday » LSU vs. Florida, 6 p.m., if necessary

