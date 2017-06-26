RSL fires goalkeepers coach, promotes Monarchs assistant to interim role

Petke decided to part ways with Shore, hired by Cassar in January 2014 as part of the staff that replaced former coach Jason Kreis. Prior to joining RSL, Shore served as head coach of the Fort Lauderdale Strikers in the NASL from 2010 to 2013. From 2000 to 2010, Shore was the goalkeepers coach for the Chicago Fire.

"On behalf of the club, I would like to express our gratitude and appreciation for Daryl's time and work here since the 2014 season," Petke said in the club release.

Upon Cassar's firing in March, Shore was named interim head coach will Waibel and the RSL powers-that-be conducted a search for the next head coach. RSL went on the road at New York Red Bulls and snagged a scoreless draw on March 25 under Shore, who interviewed with RSL for the head coaching vacancy.

Four days later, RSL named Petke head coach. Shore stayed on as interim head coach through the 4-2 loss at Minnesota United on April 1. Prior to that game, Shore was asked for his opinion on staying on as an assistant under Petke during the coaching transition.

"I think it's a decision that Mike made with the management and I think I said earlier in the weeks that I'll coach this team until they tell me I need to go back to goalkeeper coach, director of goalkeeping or if they tell me I'm out of a job," Shore said on March 30. "I support the decisions that they make. I think I might be one of the only people that have confidence in my abilities, however it's not about me."

ckamrani@sltrib.com

Twitter: @chriskamrani