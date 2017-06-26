Salt Lake Bees edge Reno Aces 6-5 in 12 innings

TURNING POINT: The Bees hadn't lead until fifth inning. After relief pitcher Manny Banuelos got a ground ball back to the mound with the bases loaded to end the top half of the inning, outfielder Michael Bourn smacked a solo home run with one out in the bottom half to give the Bees a 4-3 lead. Reno never led again.

BEE'S MVP: Puello went 3-for-5 with a home run, two stolen bases and three runs scored.

HIDDEN HERO: Bourn went 2-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored, including the game-winner. He stole third base in the 12th to set up the walk-off sacrifice fly.

FLASHING LEATHER: Bees shortstop Matt Williams made an awe-inspiring barehanded snare and throw to first on a ball that stopped in the grass behind the mound and in front of second base. He threw just in time to get Reno center fielder Socrates Brito for the second out of the fourth inning.

ANGEL ANGLE: The Angels recalled infielder Kaleb Cowart Sunday, and he went 2-for-3 with two RBIs in a game started by recent call-up Parker Bridwell and former Bees pitcher and recent Boston Red Sox signing Doug Fister. However, with C.J. Cron sent down to Salt Lake on Monday the Angels decided to call up first baseman Jefry Marte and sent Cowart back to Triple-A.

HISTORY LESSON: Bees manager Keith Johnson recorded his 600th win as a manager on Sunday. That figure includes wins from his stints with Double-A Arkansas (interim manager, 2006), Cedar Rapids in 2008, Rancho Cucamonga in 2009 and 2010 as well as two stints with the Bees from 2011-14 and 2016-present. Johnson has logged 378 of his wins as Bees manager, the second-most in franchise history behind Phil Roof (471).

NEXT: The Bees will host Reno at 7:05 p.m. in the second game of their four-game series. The Bees will play eight consecutive home games, including Monday's series opener against Reno in Smith's Ballpark.