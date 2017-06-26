Salt Lake Bees edge Reno Aces 6-5 in 12 innings

The Salt Lake Bees, who wore Salt Lake Trappers uniforms in honor of 80s night, coughed up a lead in the top of the ninth and then bounced back for a 6-5 win over the Reno Aces in 12 innings in front of what remained of an announced 7,715 spectators at Smith's Ballpark on Monday night.
Nolan Fontana's walk-off sacrifice fly scored Michael Bourn from third and ended the four-hour, 16-minute contest, the longest game of the season for the Bees (43-34). Cesar Puello and Bourn each hit home runs while Fontana and Dustin Ackley had two hits apiece. The Bees also tied a season high with six stolen bases.