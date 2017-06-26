Selanne, Kariya headline Hockey Hall of Fame class of 2017

Teemu Selanne and Paul Kariya were a dynamic duo in Anaheim for several years, and now they are going into the Hockey Hall of Fame together.
The longtime Ducks teammates are the headliners for the Hall of Fame's class of 2017, which includes the long-overdue additions of Mark Recchi, Dave Andreychuk and longtime Canadian university coach Clare Drake. Canadian star Danielle Goyette became the fifth women's player elected, and Boston Bruins owner Jeremy Jacobs got in as part of the builder category.
Selanne was elected in his first year of eligibility after putting up 1,457 points in 1,451 games over 21 NHL seasons. The "Finnish Flash" was a 10-time All-Star, had 76 goals as a rookie with Winnipeg in 1992-93 and won the Stanley Cup with Anaheim in 2007.