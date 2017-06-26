Beat the Freeze: Braves’ promotional race off and running

He usually does.

Talton has received national media attention as The Freeze. The Olympic hopeful has been the subject of a Washington Post article and interviewed on ESPN's SportsCenter.

"If someone told me last summer I'd be here where I am now, I wouldn't believe them," said Talton, from Fort Valley, Ga. "My phone has been blowing up every second. It doesn't stay charged."

Talton, 26, ran at Iowa Wesleyan, then NAIA Shorter University, before transferring to Kennesaw State, where he currently studies sport management and expects to graduate in December.

The Braves' promotion picked up traction earlier this month when the finish featured an unexpected twist. In the final stretch of a race, a fan got a little cocky approaching the finish line.

"After he celebrated the first time and pointed to his friends I was like 'oh yeah, I've gotta catch him," Talton said. "In my head I was just saying 'get your knees up, Nigel.' I didn't know he fell. I asked what happened and they said he face-planted."

The unplanned gaffe was an instant internet hit.

Last week, another hapless fan ended up on the ground.

But before Talton started face-planting fans, he was just another member of the Braves grounds crew.

He joined the grounds crew in 2012, and his speed quickly drew the eye of co-workers. They first noticed how fast he was when it came time to change the bases out mid-game.

Talton would sprint from right field to third base while other crew members, who opted to take the shorter route and head to first base, couldn't help but be impressed how quickly Talton got to third.

Then, during last season's final game at Turner Field, Talton zipped through a "stolen base" in-game promotion for fans. "I did it in 14, 15 seconds," Talton nonchalantly said.

It all got the Braves thinking.

"We also knew that Nigel runs a (10.47) 100-meter dash," said Braves vice president of marketing Adam Zimmerman, referring to Talton's top college time. "The whole premise is somebody super fast . Nigel was game for it."

While his popularity continues to grow, he certainly doesn't live the lavish lifestyle of a superhero.