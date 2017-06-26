Quantcast
Utah basketball games against Utah State, BYU set for December

By connect
First Published      Updated 1 minute ago
The Utah men's basketball program released its nonconference schedule on Monday afternoon, highlighted by two games against SEC foes as well as instate games against Utah State at BYU.

The Utes will play both Utah State and BYU in December. The Beehive Classic clash with USU will take place on Dec. 9 at Vivint Smart Home Arena, while the BYU-Utah game will be on Dec. 16 in Provo. The Utes last played BYU during the 2015-16 season and USU during the 2010-11 season.

The Utes' nonconference schedule includes six regular-season home games as well as the annual "Night with the Running' Utes" on Oct. 17 and an exhibition game against Montana Tech on Nov. 2. The Utes schedule will also bring Missouri, Hawaii, Prairie View A&M, Eastern Washington, Northwestern State and Mississippi Valley State to the Jon M. Hunstman Center.

The Utes' first three regular-season games will take place at home against Prairie View A&M in the season opener on Nov. 10, Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 13, and Missouri on Nov. 16.

The Utes and Missouri, which hired former California head coach Cuonzo Martin this offseason, will start a home-and-home series with the Utes traveling to Missouri next season. Missouri's roster features 6-foot-10 freshman forward Michael Porter Jr., who DraftExpress.com already has projected as the top pick in the 2018 NBA Draft.

This coming season's road games for the Utes will include a trip to Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indiana for a tilt with Butler on Dec. 5 as well as a pair of games in the fourth annual MGM Grand Main Event in Las Vegas. The Utes will play Ole Miss in the first day of the event (Nov. 20) and will face either Rice or UNLV on Nov. 22.

Utah was supposed to have a home game against Xavier after playing at the Musketeers last season, but that return trip to SLC has been cancelled, the Utah release said, by the Big East Conference.

 

AT A GLANCE

Utah nonconference schedule

Nov. 2 » Montana Tech (exhibition)

Nov. 10 » Prairie View A&M

Nov. 13 » Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 16 » Missouri

Nov. 20 » vs. Mississippi at Las Vegas

Nov. 22 » vs. Rice or UNLV at Las Vegas

Nov. 24 » Eastern Washington

Dec. 2 » Hawaii

Dec. 5 » At Butler

Dec. 9 » vs. Utah State at Vivint Smart Home Arena

Dec. 16 » at BYU

Dec. 20 » Northwestern State

