Utah basketball games against Utah State, BYU set for December

The Utah men's basketball program released its nonconference schedule on Monday afternoon, highlighted by two games against SEC foes as well as instate games against Utah State at BYU.

The Utes will play both Utah State and BYU in December. The Beehive Classic clash with USU will take place on Dec. 9 at Vivint Smart Home Arena, while the BYU-Utah game will be on Dec. 16 in Provo. The Utes last played BYU during the 2015-16 season and USU during the 2010-11 season.

The Utes' nonconference schedule includes six regular-season home games as well as the annual "Night with the Running' Utes" on Oct. 17 and an exhibition game against Montana Tech on Nov. 2. The Utes schedule will also bring Missouri, Hawaii, Prairie View A&M, Eastern Washington, Northwestern State and Mississippi Valley State to the Jon M. Hunstman Center.