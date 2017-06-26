Quantcast
Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert makes all-NBA defensive first team

By connect
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has made the all-NBA defensive first team, the league announced Monday morning.

Gobert led the NBA in blocks (2.6 per game) patrolling the paint with his 7-foot-8 wingspan, on his way to a landslide election to one of the five best defenders in the NBA. It's Gobert's first all-NBA defensive team selection, getting 97 out of 99 possible first-team votes. Gobert has averaged at least two blocks per game in each of his last three seasons.

The 25-year-old center was also selected to his first all-NBA team this season, earning second team honors after averaging a career-best 14.0 ppg and 12.8 rpg for the Jazz, who went to the second round of the playoffs this year.

Gobert was joined on the first team by Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who received 99 first-place votes and is considered his toughest competition for defensive player of the year honors which will be announced Monday evening. San Antonio Spurs wing Kawhi Leonard, Los Angeles Clippers guard Chris Paul and Houston Rockets guard Patrick Beverley also made the first team.

Utah's George Hill also received a vote for defensive honors.

