Utah Jazz: Rudy Gobert makes all-NBA defensive first team

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert has made the all-NBA defensive first team, the league announced Monday morning.

Gobert led the NBA in blocks (2.6 per game) patrolling the paint with his 7-foot-8 wingspan, on his way to a landslide election to one of the five best defenders in the NBA. It's Gobert's first all-NBA defensive team selection, getting 97 out of 99 possible first-team votes. Gobert has averaged at least two blocks per game in each of his last three seasons.

The 25-year-old center was also selected to his first all-NBA team this season, earning second team honors after averaging a career-best 14.0 ppg and 12.8 rpg for the Jazz, who went to the second round of the playoffs this year.