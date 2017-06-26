NBA: Russell Westbrook set to learn if his historic season was an MVP one

Westbrook gained satisfaction from the team's success, which largely was fueled by his personal dominance.

"With everything happening last summer, people counted us out," he said the day after Oklahoma City's season ended. "They weren't sure how many games we were going to win or how far we were going to go or whatever, but I think the group of guys, we never let that sink in our building. We stuck together, and that's the thing I'm most proud about."

Westbrook wasn't just stat stuffing, either. The Thunder went 33-9 when he had a triple-double and 14-26 when he didn't. He seemingly gained energy as the season progressed and was statistically better after the All-Star break than before. As for those late-game situations, he led the league with 10 points per game in the fourth quarter and was one of the most dynamic closers in the league.

Westbrook topped Robertson's single-season, triple-double record on April 9 in Denver. His 36-foot game-winning dagger put the final touch on a 50-point, 16-rebound, 10-assist performance that eliminated the Nuggets from playoff contention.

Robertson himself showed up to the Thunder's regular-season finale and endorsed Westbrook for the MVP award.

"What he has done has been historic in nature," Robertson told the crowd that night. "He's played with passion and pride and ability. It's just outstanding what he has done and the way he did it."

Durant might be the least surprised player in the league. Westbrook was dominant while Durant was out with a foot injury during the 2014-15 season and claimed his first scoring title, but it wasn't clear if he could do it all — score, dominate the boards, consistently feed his teammates and come through in big moments — for an entire season.

Turns out, he could.

In the second game of the season, he had 51 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in a victory over Phoenix, the first 50-point triple-double since Kareem Abdul-Jabbar did it in 1975. On March 27, he had 13 points in a 3-minute barrage to rally the Thunder past Dallas. Two days later in Orlando, he scored 57 points and posted the most points ever in a triple-double. He hit a deep 3-pointer to force overtime, and eventually helped the Thunder win. In one of his most memorable games, he scored 47 points in a loss to Durant's Warriors.