Fowles, Lynx use fourth-quarter run to beat winless Stars

Kayla McBride's layup pulled the Stars within three with 2:50 to play but Moore sandwiched two 3s around her block of McBride's attempted 3-pointer to make it 82-73 and Minnesota (11-1) hit 5 of 6 free throws from there to seal it.

Wings 96, Sun 82 • In Arlington, Texas, Karima Christmas-Kelly scored 24 points and Dallas beat Connecticut for their fourth win in a row.

Theresa Plaisance added 16 points while Skylar Diggins-Smith had 15 points and nine assists for Dallas (8-8).

Christmas-Kelly hit two free throws and then a 3-pointer to make it 15-10 and the Wings led the rest of the way. They took a 10-point led into the break and, after Alyssa Thomas grabbed a rebound and took it coast-to-coast to pull the Sun within two, Dallas used a 10-0 run over the next 2:06 to make it 70-58 with 54 seconds left in the third quarter.

Connecticut (6-6) trimmed its deficit to 70-65 on a 3-pointer by Shekinna Stricklen with 9:11 to play, but got no closer and went more than 3½ minutes without a made field goal as the Wings led by double figures after Plaisance hit a 3 to make it 80-70 with 6:26 remaining.

Thomas had 19 points and Jonquel Jones added 14 and 12 rebounds for the Sun, who had their five-game win streak snapped.

Mystics 97, Sky 63 • In Rosemont, Ill., Tayler Hill scored 10 of her 17 points in the decisive second quarter and Washington cruised to a win over Chicago.

Kristi Tolliver scored all of her 16 points in the first half, Tianna Hawkins added 15 points and Natasha Cloud scored a season-high 12 points for Washington (8-5).

Ivory Latta hit jumper as time expired in the first quarter, sparking an 18-0 run that gave the Mystics a 46-27 lead with six minutes left in the first half. Washington outscored the Sky 31-7 in the second quarter — Chicago's lowest-scoring quarter of the season — and took a 61-34 lead into the break. The Mystics set season bests for points scored in a quarter, fewest points allowed in a quarter and most points scored in a half.

Allie Quigley hit a season-high four 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for Chicago (3-10).

Mystics coach Mike Thibault returned to bench after missing Friday's 93-76 loss to Minnesota to attend his father's funeral.