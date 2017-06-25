Ex-star Maury Wills calls last game for North Dakota team

Fargo, N.D. • At 84, Maury Wills has called it a career.

Far from Dodger Stadium where he became a stolen base champion, Wills on Sunday wrapped up more than two decades of dropping into the broadcast booth for the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks.

In Wills' final game of providing color commentary before retirement, the RedHawks lost to Gary 5-1 in the independent Northern League.

"We just really enjoyed having him," general manager Josh Buchholz said after the last out.

Wills spent parts of 22 years for the RedHawks as an announcer. He formerly coached the team, served as an ambassador for the club and has many of his artifacts displayed in a museum where it plays.