Dodgers score a record five runs on wild pitches, beat Rockies 12-6 for 10th win in a row

Incorporated were the seventh and eighth innings when they scored five consecutive runs on four wild pitches by Adam Ottavino (1-2).

According to the Elias Sport Bureau, the Dodgers were the first team in the live-ball era (since 1920) to score at least five runs on wild pitches.

"These games are played by human beings," Rockies manager Bud Black said. "Games like this happen. They're painful when you're on this end of it but we've had our share where it's gone the other way."

The two teams combined to throw eight wild pitches, which according to STATS is the most in a single game since 1913. Dodgers starter Brandon McCarthy threw three, one of them scoring a run.

Bellinger now has 24 home runs, helping the Dodgers stretch their longest string since they won 10 straight in August 2013. Colorado lost its season-worst fifth in a row.

The Dodgers have hit at least one home run in 17 consecutive games, tying their record in Los Angeles. Their franchise record is 24 consecutive games set by Brooklyn in 1956.

Kenley Jansen got five outs for his 17th save, and his first career double and RBI to drive in the Dodgers' final run.

Jansen also walked his first batter of the season after striking out 51 in a dominant year.

"That was a good streak," Roberts said. "That was historical."

Colorado led 6-4 when Ottavino took over with two on and two out in the seventh. He walked a batter and threw a wild pitch that allowed one run to score. Ottavino then threw another wild pitch for the tying run, and when catcher Tony Wolters couldn't find the ball, Austin Barnes raced home from second.

"He had third base, he was going hard, took the turn around third base and the play is in front of him," Roberts said. "At that point you have to be instinctual."

The Dodgers added five more runs in the eighth, the first two scoring on another pair of wild pitches by Ottavino. He had thrown three wild pitches this season before the problems at Dodger Stadium.