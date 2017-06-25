Healthy after kidney transplant, Merritt returns to worlds

"I always felt once I was healthy, all it would take is for me to put in the work," Merritt explained. "That's something I've been lacking. I haven't been able to put in the work in two years."

Harris proved uncatchable as he finished in 13.24 seconds. Merritt was 0.07 seconds behind, and former University of Oregon football player Devon Allen took third.

"I talked with (Merritt) when we first got here and asked him how he felt, and he said he felt really good," Harris said. "It was great to hear that."

The 31-year-old Merritt knew he would be able to make a strong return to the hurdles — even if others didn't buy in.

"I was told, 'You'll never come back to the sport with the medications you have to take that are life long,'" said Merritt, whose mom and sister were in the stands. "It was something that went in one ear and out there other.

"No matter what someone may tell you, whether it's a doctor or not, you can't give up hope. You always have to stay positive and look at the brighter picture."

The highlights from the last day of nationals:

DID YOU SEE THAT

One of the biggest crowd eruptions was on Ryan Crouser's final heave in the shot put, when he surpassed Joe Kovacs. Crouser had a mark of 74 feet, 3 3/4 inches (22.65 meters) to hold off Kovacs, who already had an automatic bye into worlds as the defending world champion.

"It's a confidence boost, showing I can come through on the last throw," Crouser said.

FAST RACE

Olympic 400 hurdles gold medalist Dalilah Muhammad won the event at nationals in a fast race that saw the top three all go under 53 seconds.

"That's so amazing," Muhammad said.

CAUGHT AT THE LINE

Just like in the 100, Christian Coleman took the early lead in the 200. And just like in the 100, he was caught at the last moment. Coleman was out-leaned at the finish by Ameer Webb, who finished in 20.09 seconds to win by 0.01. Elijah Hall-Thompson, who's coached at the University of Houston by Carl Lewis, was third.