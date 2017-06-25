Tennis: Kvitova wins Aegon Classic final for 1st title since attack

It was the Czech leftie's first grass-court final since her triumph at 2014 Wimbledon and her 20th career title in her 27th final.

Barty won her first career title in March in Kuala Lumpur, and became the first Australian finalist here in 25 years.

While her serving was inconsistent — 13 aces and seven double faults against Barty — Kvitova's ground strokes looked as penetrating and as hard-to-read as ever. The Czech even saw the silver lining in losing the opener.

"It was nice to lose the first set, and that I had to fight for the second and for the third," Kvitova said. "I think (it) will give me some extra confidence that I am still able to fight."

Barty won her first 11 points on serve, and conceded only one point in her first four service games. She broke Kvitova's serve at the second attempt, took the first set and put Kvitova under pressure in the opening game of the second.

Kvitova clung on and the match changed course. She came up with two fine returns to break serve, began to play more freely and held for 3-0 and 4-1.

By now Kvitova was striking her ground strokes harder, scoring brilliantly with her inside-out forehand, and she closed out the second set with two aces in three points.

Kvitova got an early break but Barty broke back in a see-saw final set. Kvitova finished with a battery of attacks, which steamrollered 17 of the last 18 points, and won with an ace.

"I could not have imagined a better comeback than I am having now," Kvitova said.