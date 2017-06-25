Golf: 837th-ranked Romero wins BMW International Open

Munich • Andres Romero had seven birdies in his last 11 holes to win the BMW International Open by 1 stroke on Sunday.

The 837th-ranked Romero carded a bogey-free round of 65, the day's best, to finish on 17-under 271 overall, a shot better than Thomas Detry (66) and overnight leaders Sergio Garcia (69) and Richard Bland (69).

It was Romero's second European Tour title, 10 years after the Argentine won the Players Championship of Europe.

"This is a moment that changes my life," the 36-year-old Romero said.

Detry had been leading but the Belgian could only watch as Romero finished with his seventh birdie on Munich's Eichenried course.