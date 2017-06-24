Las Vegas jumps out early, beats Salt Lake Bees

Las Vegas scored all of its runs in the first three innings, as the 51s downed the Salt Lake Bees 6-3 on Saturday night in the Pacific Coast League.

Las Vegas jumped on Salt Lake starter Alex Blackford for three runs in the first inning, one in the second inning and three in the third inning. Blackford (1-4) went 2 2/3 innings and allowed six runs on eight hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Relievers Drew Gagnon and Brooks Pounders combined for 5 1/3 scoreless innings of relief out of the bullpen.

The Bees trailed 3-2 in the top of the second inning after Jefry Marte walked, advanced to third on a double by Dustin Ackley, then Ramon Flores hit a two-RBI single to left field. Shane Robinson led the Bees with two hits, his third consecutive multi-hit game.