Salt Lake Bees hold on for 4-3 victory over Las Vegas 51s

Daniel Wright threw seven strong innings to help lead the Salt Lake Bees to a 4-3 victory over the Las Vegas 51s on Sunday afternoon. Wright (3-3) allowed one run on four hits and retired the last 11 batters he faced. Wright did not allow a hit in the final five innings of his longest outing of the season.

Mike Morin gave up two runs in the ninth, but stranded the potential tying run at first to record his first save of the season.

The Bees took a 3-0 lead in the first inning on RBI doubles by Jefry Marte and Cesar Puello and a run-scoring single by Ramon Flores.

Salt Lake added a run in the fifth, as Rey Navarro singled with two outs and scored on a second double by Puello, who led the Bees with two hits and two RBIs.

The Bees took three out of four from the 51s and went 5-3 on the road trip to Tacoma and Las Vegas.

 

